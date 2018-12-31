Pork fillets with balsamic and herbs

Ingredients
- 4 pork fillets, 1 ½-1 kg total
- 4 tablespoons balsamic vinegar,
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 2-3 cloves of garlic in very thin pieces
- 2 sprigs of rosemary finely chopped
- 2 spoonfuls of fresh thyme
- Sea salt and ground black pepper
Method
Step 1:
Preheat the oven to 240 ° C and cover the baking tin with aluminum foil (upside down).
Step 2:
Carefully clean the fillets off their fibers and clumps.
Step 3:
Then, make small deep cuts with a knife in various parts of the fillets and place garlic inside.
Step 4:
Place the fillets on the pan and sprinkle with the balsamic vinegar.
Step 5:
Rub them well and sprinkle with olive oil everywhere.
Step 6:
Put the salt and pepper in a bowl add the rosemary and thyme and stir them. Sprinkle the fillets with the mixture, pressing it to stick everywhere.
Step 7:
Bake in the oven for 1.5 hour.
Step 8:
Remove and place on a cutting board and let them “rest” for 10-15 minutes before serving them cut into thin slices.