Menu
Local Food

Pork fillets with balsamic and herbs

Ingredients

  • 4 pork fillets, 1 ½-1 kg total
  • 4 tablespoons balsamic vinegar,
  • ¼ cup olive oil
  • 2-3 cloves of garlic in very thin pieces
  • 2 sprigs of rosemary finely chopped
  • 2 spoonfuls of fresh thyme
  • Sea salt and ground black pepper

Method

Step 1:

Preheat the oven to 240 ° C and cover the baking tin with aluminum foil (upside down).

Step 2:

Carefully clean the fillets off their fibers and clumps.

Step 3:

Then, make small deep cuts with a knife in various parts of the fillets and place garlic inside.

Step 4:

Place the fillets on the pan and sprinkle with the balsamic vinegar.

Step 5:

Rub them well and sprinkle with olive oil everywhere.

Step 6:

Put the salt and pepper in a bowl add the rosemary and thyme and stir them. Sprinkle the fillets with the mixture, pressing it to stick everywhere.

Step 7:

Bake in the oven for 1.5 hour.

Step 8:

Remove and place on a cutting board and let them “rest” for 10-15 minutes before serving them cut into thin slices.

 

You May Also Like

Local Food
December 31, 2018

Panna cotta with fruits

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local Food
December 31, 2018

Balsamic glazed turkey loaf with vegetables

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local Food
December 21, 2018

Pork tenderloins with roquefort sauce and pears in wine

Stelios Marathovouniotis