Local Food

Pecan pie with chocolate glaze

By chef Louis Papageorgiou

Ingredients

200 g (1 cup) sugar

120 ml (1/2 cup) extra virgin olive oi

2 eggs

100 g (2/3 cups) flour for all uses

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

50 ml (3 ½ tablespoons) of milk

100 ml (6 ½ tablespoons) of cream

250 g walnut coarse grains

A little butter and flour for the form.

Chocolate glaze:

300 g black chocolate (60-70% cocoa) broken into small chunks

350 ml (1 cup + 6 ½ tablespoons) of cream

Method

Step 1:

Preheat the oven at 170 ° C and then butter and fry a small cake form. Place in a bowl the olive oil, eggs, cream, milk and sugar, stir with a wire and add the flour, the baking powder and cinnamon, always stirring with the wire, until the mixture is homogenized.

Step 2:

Then, stir in the walnuts. Empty the mixture in the mold and bake the pecan pie for about 45 minutes. Take it out of the oven, allow it to cool for about 15 minutes and peel it out. Allow to cool completely.

Step 3:

In the meantime, prepare the chocolate glaze: Put the chocolate chips in a bowl. Heat the cream until the first blisters appear in the circle of the saucepan and empty it over the chocolate. Leave it for 1 minute and stir it vigorously with a wooden spoon to make a smooth and glossy liquid glaze and pour it on the cold walnut pie.

 

 

