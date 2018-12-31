Panna cotta with fruits

By chef Christos Christodoulou
Ingredients
½ cup milk
1 sachet of gelatin
½ litre (2 cups) of cream
1 strip of lemon peel (the yellow part only)
1 cinnamon stick
3 tablespoons of sugar
Mixed fruit cut into cubes, decorative cookies and pieces of orange for serving
Fruit sauce:
1 cup chopped mangoes (or other yellow fruits such as peaches or apricots)
½ cup sugar
Method
Step 1:
Put the cold milk in a bowl, sprinkle in the gelatin and let it soak for 5-10 minutes. Place the cream with lemon peel, cinnamon and sugar in a pan. As soon as the first blisters, remove it from the fire, add into the soaked gelatin and milk and stir it to dissolve. Allow the cream to rest down for about ten minutes and remove the lemon peel and cinnamon.
Step 2:
Divide the cream into 4-6 individual bowls and put them in the refrigerator until the panna cotta thickens.
Step 3:
Fruit sauce: Put the finely chopped fruit in a saucepan (if not too juicy, add some spoonfuls of water) and boil for 5 minutes. Allow them to cool and put them to the blender, or the mixer. Put the panna cottas on bowls and pour the fruit salad on them. Garnish with the fruits in cubes and, if you want, with decorative biscuits and slices of orange.