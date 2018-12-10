Orange mousse

By chef Christos Christodoulou

Ingredients

1 cup (250 ml) of milk

1 cup (250 ml) of cream + 2 cups, additionally (for whipped cream)

4 yolks

1 sachet of vanilla

½ cup freshly squeezed orange juice

½ cup sugar + 1 tablespoon extra

6 gelatin sheets (3 teaspoons of powdered gelatin)

6 tablespoons of orange liqueur

3 tablespoons of orange peel

Orange glaze and biscuits for serving (optional)

Method

Step 1:

Mix two cups of cream until it becomes whipped cream and keep it in the fridge. Boil the milk with the cream and remove as soon as the first blisters appear.

Step 2:

In a bowl, mix the yolks with sugar, vanilla and orange juice and add the hot milk in a portion of the cream.

Step 3:

Pour the mixture back into the pot, put it on a low heat and stir it until it ties Remove the heat from the fire with the first blisters.

Step 4:

In the meantime, soak the gelatin in a bowl of cold water for 5-10 minutes until it softens. Stir them to drain, pour them into the saucepan with the cream (when you remove it from the fire) and stir them to dissolve.

Step 5:

Prepare a bowl of ice cubes and iced water. Empty the cream in a bowl, then add the iced water inside and stir with a wire until it cools down. When it is at room temperature, incorporate the whipped cream, gently stirring, taking material from the bottom and bringing it to the surface until the mixture is homogenized and then mix in the liqueur.

Step 6:

Put the mousse in a bowl or divide it into 6 cups.

Step 7:

Store for at least 4 hours in the fridge.

Step 8:

About 10 minutes before serving, stir the orange peel with one 1 tablespoon of sugar in a bowl and hold it to the tip.

Step 9:

Sprinkle the mousse surface with the mixture and serve it. If you want, garnish with biscuits and orange glaze.