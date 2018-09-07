Menu
Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Ingredients
Serves: 12
1kg small Cypriot potatoes
rock salt, as needed
250g salted butter
300ml full fat cremé frâiche
1 pot cod or salmon roe

Method
Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min
Take the smallest Cypriot potatoes and scrub well, leaving the skins on.
Bake them in your oven at 200 C / Gas 6 on a bed of rock salt. This makes the skins shrivel up and the insides soft.
After 30 to 40 minutes, when the insides are soft (test this by inserting a skewer), take them out.
Slit open the top and scoop in a teaspoon of salted butter, a tablespoon of cremé frâiche and top with some cod or salmon roe or, if for a special occasion, proper caviar.

