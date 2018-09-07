Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Ingredients

Serves: 12

1kg small Cypriot potatoes

rock salt, as needed

250g salted butter

300ml full fat cremé frâiche

1 pot cod or salmon roe

Method

Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min

Take the smallest Cypriot potatoes and scrub well, leaving the skins on.

Bake them in your oven at 200 C / Gas 6 on a bed of rock salt. This makes the skins shrivel up and the insides soft.

After 30 to 40 minutes, when the insides are soft (test this by inserting a skewer), take them out.

Slit open the top and scoop in a teaspoon of salted butter, a tablespoon of cremé frâiche and top with some cod or salmon roe or, if for a special occasion, proper caviar.