By Florentia Kythraiotou

Ingredients

600gr. rustic dough (packaging with 2 rectangular leaves)

650gr. ground beef

2 medium onions grated on the thin side of the grater

A little cinnamon

2-3 grains of spice

3-4 juniper berries

1 bay leaf

1 cup red wine

1 cup of olive oil

Salt and pepper

2 tablespoons of fresh butter

3 tablespoons flour

1 cup hot milk

2 egg yolks

1 pinch of nutmeg

2 cups grated kefalotyri

Oil for the spreading of leaves

Method

Step 1:

Prepare the mince: Heat the olive oil in a large pan and sauté the onions. When softened, add the mince and saute it, stirring until it is well cooked. Wipe off with wine. Add salt, pepper, bacon, laurel, casserole and a little cinnamon. Cook on a low heat until all the fluids are absorbed and only the oil remains.

Step 2:

Make the béchamel: In a saucepan, heat the butter. Put the flour and roast until it gets a soft color. Throw the milk and stir well. Add the nutmeg and grated cheese. Stir well until the mixture becomes homogeneous. Put the yolks and stir. Pour the roasted mince into the béchamel and stir.

Step 3:

For the dough: Prepare the dough and divide it into two balls, one little smaller than the other. Open the big ball on a smooth surface sprinkled with a little loudness. Place the sheet in an oiled pan to cover the bottom and the walls.

Step 4:

Empty the filling in the dough and straighten it with a fork. Turn the leftovers of the sheet inward to touch the filling and open the second piece of dough on a sheet of paper in size to cover the surface of the pan.

Step 5:

Chop it around and cut the pie in portions. Grease the top sheet well and bake the pie in the oven at 180 ° C for about 45 minutes until the leaves turn brown. Serve the hot pie on a platter.