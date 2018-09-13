Marinated beef souvlaki

Ingredients:
1 kg beef steak (fillet or rib-eye), cut into cubes (slightly larger than pork)
1 red + 1 yellow + 1 green pepper cut into pieces
1 large red onion cut into big cubes
2-3 cloves of garlic (grated)
1 tbsp. Dijon mustard
2 ½ tbsps. Worcestershire Sauce
4 tbsps. lemon juice
4 tbsps. soy sauce
½ cup olive oil
salt, pepper, spreading oil,
metallic skewers preferably or wooden (add in water for ½ hour).
Method:
Step 1
In a large bowl put garlic, mustard, Worcestershire Sauce, lemon, soy sauce, salt and pepper and stir with a wire, adding the olive oil at the same time.
Step 2
Add the peppers, onion and meat into the bowl and stir them. Pour marinade on the food and let it soak for a while.
Step 3
Keep the bowl covered in the refrigerator for about 4-6 hours (or as long as you have want).
Step 4
Remove the bowl from the refrigerator about ½ hour before cooking, in order to reach room temperature.
Step 5
Drain the marinade and pass the meat, the peppers and the onion alternately over the skewers. Preheat the grill to high heat.
Step 6
Oil your grill and put over the skewers.
Step 7
Then, put your grill to moderate temperature and cook the souvlaki for about 3-4 minutes on each side.
Step 8
Remove the souvlaki from the grill and let the food “rest” for 5 minutes before serving.