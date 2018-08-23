Koupes (cracked wheat pies) with mushrooms

Ingredients:
For the dough:
1½ cup bulgur wheat
2 cups water
1 tsp. salt
For the filling:
250gr. mushrooms, finely chopped
½ cup of olive oil
2 big onions, coarsely chopped
1 cup of parsley, finely chopped
Salt
Pepper
½ – 1 cup water
Directions:
- In a saucepan, put together water and salt to boil over medium heat.
- Add the bulgur wheat and gradually mix. Then, let it rest for 10 minutes.
- Remove from heat and set aside to cool.
- In 30-40 minutes, knead well in a food processor.
- Wipe the mushrooms with kitchen paper (do not wash them) and cut them into small pieces.
- Sauté the onion until translucent.
- Remove the onion and add mushrooms. Then, sauté for 5 minutes.
- When mushrooms fried, add salt, pepper and water.
- Add the onion.
- Mix well and add the parsley.
- Place in a strainer bowl to absorb excess oil.
- Take a small amount of dough the size of a large walnut and form it into a ball. In one hand hold the dough and with your other hand make a hollow in the dough, elongating its shape and trying to make it as thin as you can without breaking it. Insert a teaspoonful of filling. Use the back of a small spoon to gentle push the filling inside and continue adding leaving about a centimetre and a half void.
- Heat enough oil in a pot so that koupes are covered during frying. Fry them on high heat, preferably on a gas stove.
- Gently turn them around until golden on all sides.
- Place on kitchen paper to absorb excess oil. Serve hot squeezing a few drops of lemon juice.