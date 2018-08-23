Menu
Local Food

Koupes (cracked wheat pies) with mushrooms

By August 23, 2018 No Comments

Ingredients:

For the dough:

1½ cup bulgur wheat

2 cups water

1 tsp. salt

For the filling:

250gr. mushrooms, finely chopped

½ cup of olive oil

2 big onions, coarsely chopped

1 cup of parsley, finely chopped

Salt

Pepper

½ – 1 cup water

Directions:

  1. In a saucepan, put together water and salt to boil over medium heat.
  2. Add the bulgur wheat and gradually mix. Then, let it rest for 10 minutes.
  3. Remove from heat and set aside to cool.
  4. In 30-40 minutes, knead well in a food processor.
  5. Wipe the mushrooms with kitchen paper (do not wash them) and cut them into small pieces.
  6. Sauté the onion until translucent.
  7. Remove the onion and add mushrooms. Then, sauté for 5 minutes.
  8. When mushrooms fried, add salt, pepper and water.
  9. Add the onion.
  10. Mix well and add the parsley.
  11. Place in a strainer bowl to absorb excess oil.
  12. Take a small amount of dough the size of a large walnut and form it into a ball. In one hand hold the dough and with your other hand make a hollow in the dough, elongating its shape and trying to make it as thin as you can without breaking it. Insert a teaspoonful of filling. Use the back of a small spoon to gentle push the filling inside and continue adding leaving about a centimetre and a half void.
  13. Heat enough oil in a pot so that koupes are covered during frying. Fry them on high heat, preferably on a gas stove.
  14. Gently turn them around until golden on all sides.
  15. Place on kitchen paper to absorb excess oil. Serve hot squeezing a few drops of lemon juice.

 

 

 

 

You May Also Like

Local Food
August 23, 2018

Rocket salad

pavlou
Local Food
August 9, 2018

Sweet potato, cauliflower and eggplant curry

pavlou
Local Food
August 9, 2018

Caprese salad with halloumi

pavlou