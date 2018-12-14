Honey-vinegar octopus

By chef Christos Christodoulou

Ingredients

4 large octopuses large chopped (1 3/4 kg)

1 cup olive oil

1 medium onion, finely chopped, 1 clove of garlic, finely chopped

1 tablespoon of sugar

1 medium tomato, coarse

½ cup white, dry wine

½ cup balsamic vinegar

½ cup brandy

1 bay leaf

2 sprigs of fresh thyme

1 tablespoon of honey

Salt

Pepper

Fried rice rolls for serving (optional)

Crispy potato pitta:

1 large or 2 medium potatoes, cut into sticks

1 tablespoon corn flour

Salt and pepper

Oil for frying

Method

Step 1:

Put the octopuses in a saucepan along with all the ingredients except the honey. Cover with the lid and start heating. Once boiled, lower the heat and continue cooking until the octopus is tender and the sauce is tight. From time to time stir gently and add some water if necessary. Once ready, pour the honey, stir, correct the taste and serve.

Step 2:

In the meantime, prepare the potato pitta: Stir the potato sticks with the corn flour, salt and pepper. Heat a little olive oil in a moderate, non-stick pan and spread the sticks on the bottom of the pan, pressing them gently.

Step 3:

Leave them to brown underneath, turn them upside down on a plate and then slide them back into the pan and leave them golden on the other side. Divide the pittas in 4 dishes, top the octopus and with them and pour the sauce over. Garnish with fried rocket leaves.