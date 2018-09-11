Fried zucchini balls with halloumi

Ingredients:
6 medium zucchinis (approximately 1kg)
1 small onion, grated
1 large halloumi (about 250gr.), grated
½ cup simple flour
2 tsps. fine lemon zest
2 big eggs
1 tbsp. fresh mint chopped (or 1 tbsp. dry)
oil (for frying)
salt & pepper
Method:
- Shred the zucchinis with a box grater, put salt and leave them for 15-20 minutes on a strainer. Squeeze them with your palms to drain well and put them in a bowl.
- Mix grated zucchini with chopped onion, halloumi, flour, lemon zest, eggs, mint, salt and pepper and knead the mixture well.
- Form the mixture into balls and dust in flour.
- Refrigerate them before cooking (½ hour) in order to firm them up.
- Fry in oil for less than a minute, until golden. Take them on a paper towel and serve warm.