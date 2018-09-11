Menu
Fried zucchini balls with halloumi

September 11, 2018

Ingredients:

6 medium zucchinis (approximately 1kg)

1 small onion, grated

1 large halloumi (about 250gr.), grated

½ cup simple flour

2 tsps. fine lemon zest

2 big eggs

1 tbsp. fresh mint chopped (or 1 tbsp. dry)

oil (for frying)

salt & pepper

Method:

  1. Shred the zucchinis with a box grater, put salt and leave them for 15-20 minutes on a strainer. Squeeze them with your palms to drain well and put them in a bowl.
  2. Mix grated zucchini with chopped onion, halloumi, flour, lemon zest, eggs, mint, salt and pepper and knead the mixture well.
  3. Form the mixture into balls and dust in flour.
  4. Refrigerate them before cooking (½ hour) in order to firm them up.
  5. Fry in oil for less than a minute, until golden. Take them on a paper towel and serve warm.

 

