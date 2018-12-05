Menu
Local Food

Crispy Calamari

Ingredients:

  • 500 gr squids cut in washers
  • 2 cloves of grated garlic
  • 1 lemon
  • 1 cup flour
  • 2 eggs
  • 2/3 cup white, dry wine
  • 4 tablespoons of olive oil
  • Oil for frying
  • Salt
  • Cayenne pepper

Method

Step 1:

Put the squids in a bowl with garlic, half the quantity of wine, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, lemon juice, 1 strong pinch of cayenne pepper and a little salt.

Step 2:

Stir and keep covered for 30 min – 1 hour, turning 1-2 times.

Step 3:

At the same time, gently beat the eggs and stir in the flour, 2 tablespoons of olive oil and a little salt. Dilute the mixture with the remaining wine and 1 cup of water.

Step 4:

Leave the mixture covered for 30 mins-1 hour (outside the refrigerator). Then heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a deep frying pan until it burns.

Step 5:

Drain the squids, put them in the flour and fry them (a few minutes at a time) on high heat for 2-3 minutes until they become light brown. Put on a double platter with absorbent paper and serve immediately.

 

