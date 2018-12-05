Crispy Calamari

Ingredients:
- 500 gr squids cut in washers
- 2 cloves of grated garlic
- 1 lemon
- 1 cup flour
- 2 eggs
- 2/3 cup white, dry wine
- 4 tablespoons of olive oil
- Oil for frying
- Salt
- Cayenne pepper
Method
Step 1:
Put the squids in a bowl with garlic, half the quantity of wine, 2 tablespoons of olive oil, lemon juice, 1 strong pinch of cayenne pepper and a little salt.
Step 2:
Stir and keep covered for 30 min – 1 hour, turning 1-2 times.
Step 3:
At the same time, gently beat the eggs and stir in the flour, 2 tablespoons of olive oil and a little salt. Dilute the mixture with the remaining wine and 1 cup of water.
Step 4:
Leave the mixture covered for 30 mins-1 hour (outside the refrigerator). Then heat 2 tablespoons of oil in a deep frying pan until it burns.
Step 5:
Drain the squids, put them in the flour and fry them (a few minutes at a time) on high heat for 2-3 minutes until they become light brown. Put on a double platter with absorbent paper and serve immediately.