Crepes with apricot spoon sweet and halloumi

By chef Louis Papageorgiou

Ingredients

Crepes:

1 ½ cup flour

1 teaspoon of sugar

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon of salt

½ teaspoon vanilla teaspoon

2 eggs

2 cups milk

½ tablespoon of melted butter + 2 tablespoons for baking.

Spoon sweet:

1 kg of apricots

1 kg (5 cups) of sugar

2 ½ cups

1 sachet of vanilla

3 sheets of geranium

1 halloumi

1 handful of whitened almonds in thin fins

1 handful of lime

Method

Step 1:

Cut the apricots in middle and remove the pearls. Soak for 1 hour in plenty of water with 1 handful of lime. In the meantime, prepare the syrup: Boil in a large, heavy saucepan the sugar with vanilla and water, and once boiled, remove it and keep it aside to cool the syrup. Drain the chrysanthemums and rinse well (to leave the syrup lime). Drain and put them in the saucepan with the cold syrup. Return it to the fire, allow the mixture to boil, lower the fire to the minimum, and add the geranium. Simmer the sweet until the syrup sticks. Let cold and put it in jars.

Step 2:

Crepes: Put the flour, sugar, baking powder, vanilla and salt in a bowl. Add the eggs, milk and ½ tablespoon of melted butter and hit in the mixer at low speed. Keep it aside for 15 minutes. In the meantime, grate the halloumi with a vegetable peeler tool and keep aside.

Step 3:

Heat a non-stick frying pan with a diameter of about 20 cm and put inside around ¼ of the crepe mix. Twist it immediately to cover the bottom of the pan. Allow the mixture to brown and the bottom to thicken. Then turn and brown the crepe on the other side. Repeat the same with the rest of the mixture and stack the pancakes on a dish. Make 12 crêpes. Add 2 crêpes in each dish and add 2-3 spoonfuls of the spoon sweet and sprinkle with flakes and almond slices.