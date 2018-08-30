Consommé with commandaria and crepes

Ingredients:
4 tbsps. commandaria
8 crepes
parsley or chives (finely chopped) for garnishing
For the consommé:
750gr. veal bones
2 carrots, chopped
1 leek, trimmed, roughly chopped
1 sprig fresh thyme, leaves only
4-5 sticks of parsley
1 onion
1tomato
1-2 laurel leaves,
salt & pepper
Method:
How to prepare the consommé:
- In a large saucepan, boil 12 cups (3 liters) of water (you can add salt).
- Add the veal bones and all the other ingredients and let them boil (if necessary, skim off the scum).
- Low the heat and then continue to simmer for about 1hour, without stirring.
- Strain the pan contents through a fine sieve lined with a muslin cloth and collect the strained liquid in a clean saucepan. Keep the strained consommé warm.
- Then, skim off the fat and put the consommé in a strainer.
- Boil the broth again, along with commandaria, for 10 minutes (to remove the alcohol) and add salt and pepper.
- Wrap the crepes and cut them with a sharp knife into thin slices.
- Divide the broth into 8 bowls, add the crepes and garnish with chopped parsley or chives.