Consommé with commandaria and crepes

Ingredients:

4 tbsps. commandaria

8 crepes

parsley or chives (finely chopped) for garnishing

For the consommé:

750gr. veal bones

2 carrots, chopped

1 leek, trimmed, roughly chopped

1 sprig fresh thyme, leaves only

4-5 sticks of parsley

1 onion

1tomato

1-2 laurel leaves,

salt & pepper

Method:

How to prepare the consommé:

  1. In a large saucepan, boil 12 cups (3 liters) of water (you can add salt).
  2. Add the veal bones and all the other ingredients and let them boil (if necessary, skim off the scum).
  3. Low the heat and then continue to simmer for about 1hour, without stirring.
  4. Strain the pan contents through a fine sieve lined with a muslin cloth and collect the strained liquid in a clean saucepan. Keep the strained consommé warm.
  5. Then, skim off the fat and put the consommé in a strainer.
  6. Boil the broth again, along with commandaria, for 10 minutes (to remove the alcohol) and add salt and pepper.
  7. Wrap the crepes and cut them with a sharp knife into thin slices.
  8. Divide the broth into 8 bowls, add the crepes and garnish with chopped parsley or chives.

 

 

