Coconut cake

By chef Louis Papageorgiou

Ingredients

6 ½ cups flour

2 ½ cups sugar

3 teaspoons of baking powder

450 g butter

250 g (About 3 cups) of grated coconut + 1 cup. for spraying

1 3/4 cup milk

5 eggs, lightly beaten

1 kilo vanilla ice cream

200 g halva (simple)

Choped spoon sweet for garnish

Syrup:

1 kg (5 cups) of sugar

1 liter (4 cups) of water

1 cinnamon stick

3 carnations

Method

Step 1:

Prepare the syrup: Put all the ingredients in a small pot, heat and stir until the sugar melts. Allow to boil in moderate heat for about 30 minutes until the mix ties and remove it from the fire and let it cool. Preheat the oven to 180 ° C and dress the bottom and sides of a moderate rectangular metal pan with non-stick labels.

Step 2:

Stir in a bowl, 1.5 cup of sugar with coconut and milk. In another bowl, mix the butter with the rest of the sugar and when it’s cream-like, add the flour and baking powder in between. Then stir in the coconut mixture and finally add the eggs, lightly whipped by stirring. Move the mixture on the baking dish and bake the cake for about 1 ½ hour until it is brown.

Step 3:

Remove the pan from the oven and slowly pour the cold syrup on the cake. In the meantime, remove the ice cream from the freezer and allow it to thaw slightly. Grab the halva and with your hand (use a glove) stir it in the ice cream (quickly to not melt). Return it immediately to the freezer. Spread the coconut on the cake and cut it into square pieces. Serve them accompanied by a spoonful of ice cream with halva, garnished with a little spoon sweet.