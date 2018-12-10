Menu
Local Food

Breaded olives

By chef Panikos Hadjittofi

Ingredients

  • 120 g (1 cup + 2 tablespoons) grated Parmesan cheese
  • 150 g (1 cup) flour
  • 150 gr butter cut into cubes / dices
  • 1 pinch red hot pepper (cayenne or chili) powder
  • 30 green olives “cocktails” stuffed with red pepper
  • 1 cup polenta
  • Rosemary (30 tips)

Method

Step 1:

Mix the parmesan with flour, butter and red hot pepper in a mixer or blender until it becomes a smooth, homogeneous mixture. Preheat the oven to 200 ° C.

Step 2:

Make the mixture in small balls. With your finger, make a hole in each ball, put in an olive and re-mix until the olive is covered. Then wrap the balls in the polenta and insert a rosemary at one end.

Step 3:

Put them in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour to tighten and keep them frozen until you cook them. Dress a baking pan with non-stick labels and bake the stuffed olives for about 20 minutes until they become reddish brown.

