Breaded olives

By chef Panikos Hadjittofi
Ingredients
- 120 g (1 cup + 2 tablespoons) grated Parmesan cheese
- 150 g (1 cup) flour
- 150 gr butter cut into cubes / dices
- 1 pinch red hot pepper (cayenne or chili) powder
- 30 green olives “cocktails” stuffed with red pepper
- 1 cup polenta
- Rosemary (30 tips)
Method
Step 1:
Mix the parmesan with flour, butter and red hot pepper in a mixer or blender until it becomes a smooth, homogeneous mixture. Preheat the oven to 200 ° C.
Step 2:
Make the mixture in small balls. With your finger, make a hole in each ball, put in an olive and re-mix until the olive is covered. Then wrap the balls in the polenta and insert a rosemary at one end.
Step 3:
Put them in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour to tighten and keep them frozen until you cook them. Dress a baking pan with non-stick labels and bake the stuffed olives for about 20 minutes until they become reddish brown.