Balsamic glazed turkey loaf with vegetables

Ingredients
- 1 cup breadcrumbs of white stale bread
- 750 g fillet of turkey minced
- 2 tablespoons of olive oil
- 1 medium zucchini (dark-coloured) in cubes / dices
- 2 peppers (1 red + 1 yellow) in cubes / dices
- 2 cloves of garlic grated
- Chilli flakes
- 1 big egg
- 1 full teaspoons of fresh thyme
- 2 spoonfuls of chopped parsley
- ½ cup grated low fat cheese
- 3/4 cup ketchup
- 6 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- Salt and pepper
Method
Step 1:
Preheat the oven at 150 C.
Step 2:
When warm, spread the breadcrumb in a pan and bake for about 6-8 minutes, stirring them 1-2 times until they dry out and become crisp without letting them brown.
Step 3:
Remove from the pan and place aside.
Step 4:
Set the oven’s thermostat at 220 C.
Step 5:
Heat the oil in a saucepan and sauté the zucchini and peppers with the garlic and 1 strong pinch of chili flakes the vegetables become soft.
Step 6:
Salt and pepper and place aside to get cold.
Step 7:
Mix the eggs, thyme and parsley in a bowl.
Step 8:
Add the turkey meat, the breadcrumbs, the grated cheese, ½ cup of ketchup, 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar and the sautéed cold vegetables.
Step 9:
Mix together.
Step 10:
Empty the mixture in a form (approximately 23 cm long) and gently press it against your palm.
Step 11:
Then, stir well in a bowl the remaining 1/4 cup of ketchup with the remaining 4 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar and 1 strong pinch of chili and mix with the other mixture.
Step 12:
Bake the loaf in the oven for 1 1/4 hour, remove and let it cold for 10 minutes before you cut in slices.