Balsamic glazed turkey loaf with vegetables

Ingredients

  • 1 cup breadcrumbs of white stale bread
  • 750 g fillet of turkey minced
  • 2 tablespoons of olive oil
  • 1 medium zucchini (dark-coloured) in cubes / dices
  • 2 peppers (1 red + 1 yellow) in cubes / dices
  • 2 cloves of garlic grated
  • Chilli flakes
  • 1 big egg
  • 1 full teaspoons of fresh thyme
  • 2 spoonfuls of chopped parsley
  • ½ cup grated low fat cheese
  • 3/4 cup ketchup
  • 6 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • Salt and pepper

Method

Step 1:

Preheat the oven at 150 C.

Step 2:

When warm, spread the breadcrumb in a pan and bake for about 6-8 minutes, stirring them 1-2 times until they dry out and become crisp without letting them brown.

Step 3:

Remove from the pan and place aside.

Step 4:

Set the oven’s thermostat at 220 C.

Step 5:

Heat the oil in a saucepan and sauté the zucchini and peppers with the garlic and 1 strong pinch of chili flakes the vegetables become soft.

Step 6:

Salt and pepper and place aside to get cold.

Step 7:

Mix the eggs, thyme and parsley in a bowl.

Step 8:

Add the turkey meat, the breadcrumbs, the grated cheese, ½ cup of ketchup, 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar and the sautéed cold vegetables.

Step 9:

Mix together.

Step 10:

Empty the mixture in a form (approximately 23 cm long) and gently press it against your palm.

Step 11:

Then, stir well in a bowl the remaining 1/4 cup of ketchup with the remaining 4 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar and 1 strong pinch of chili and mix with the other mixture.

Step 12:

Bake the loaf in the oven for 1 1/4 hour, remove and let it cold for 10 minutes before you cut in slices.

 

 

 

 

 

