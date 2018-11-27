Menu
Local Food

Asparagus Salad

By chef Marios Hadjiosif

Ingredients

1 bunch (about 24) green asparagus

1 shallot finely chopped (or a small red onion)

½ cup balsamic vinegar

8 basil leaves

2 tablespoons chopped parsley

1 teaspoon of lemon zest

½ cup olive oil

½ cup mayonnaise

2 medium potatoes boiled and cut in slices

2-3 teaspoons of truffle oil

Salt and pepper

For serving: 

4 cooked eggs, finely chopped

½ cup parmesan flakes

Method

Step 1:

Mix the vinegar with the chopped shallots in a bowl and keep it aside. Then, break asparagus and split the tender part from the top and put in a saucepan with plenty of salted water to boil. Boil for 3-4 minutes, drain them and put them into a bowl of iced water with ice cubes to cool and keep their green colour. Divide the tender parts and cut the stems into small pieces.

Step 2:

Put the pieces of asparagus with basil, parsley, lemon zest and olive oil in a blender or mixer until it becomes a smooth purée. Mix with eggplant, vinegar, mayonnaise, salt and pepper.

Step 3:

Divide the asparagus into 6 dishes and pour the dressing. Put the potatoes over them and sprinkle with truffle oil. Garnish the dishes with finely chopped eggs and parmesan flakes.

You May Also Like

Local Food
November 27, 2018

Walnut tart with chocolate mousse and commandaria sauce

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local Food
November 27, 2018

Salad with goat’s cheese, artichokes, peppers and walnuts

Stelios Marathovouniotis
Local Food
November 20, 2018

Sweet potato and chicken soup

Stelios Marathovouniotis