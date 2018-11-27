Asparagus Salad

By chef Marios Hadjiosif
Ingredients
1 bunch (about 24) green asparagus
1 shallot finely chopped (or a small red onion)
½ cup balsamic vinegar
8 basil leaves
2 tablespoons chopped parsley
1 teaspoon of lemon zest
½ cup olive oil
½ cup mayonnaise
2 medium potatoes boiled and cut in slices
2-3 teaspoons of truffle oil
Salt and pepper
For serving:
4 cooked eggs, finely chopped
½ cup parmesan flakes
Method
Step 1:
Mix the vinegar with the chopped shallots in a bowl and keep it aside. Then, break asparagus and split the tender part from the top and put in a saucepan with plenty of salted water to boil. Boil for 3-4 minutes, drain them and put them into a bowl of iced water with ice cubes to cool and keep their green colour. Divide the tender parts and cut the stems into small pieces.
Step 2:
Put the pieces of asparagus with basil, parsley, lemon zest and olive oil in a blender or mixer until it becomes a smooth purée. Mix with eggplant, vinegar, mayonnaise, salt and pepper.
Step 3:
Divide the asparagus into 6 dishes and pour the dressing. Put the potatoes over them and sprinkle with truffle oil. Garnish the dishes with finely chopped eggs and parmesan flakes.