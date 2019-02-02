T/C remanded for smuggling duty free tobacco

A Turkish Cypriot was on Saturday remanded in custody by the Nicosia District Court after he was caught at the Ayios Dhometios checkpoint trying to cross into the government controlled areas with a large quantity of tobacco and cigarettes, the Cyprus News Agency said.

The Turkish Cypriot was driving a car with Republic of Cyprus number plates and is a holder of a Republic of Cyprus ID.

Customs officials found 14.3 kilos of loose tobacco (15 packets of 50 grams of Old Holborn and 271 packets of 50 grams of Golden Virgin, 6000 cigarettes — five cartons of Rothmans, 10 cartons of Silk Cut, 5 cartons of Craven A and 10 cartons of Marlboro) and 200 ml of the veterinary pharmaceutical Sulphamezathine.

The duty on the tobacco is estimated at €4,100. He was arrested for trying to avoid paying duty and the tobacco and his car were confiscated.