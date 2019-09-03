Menu
T/C murder suspect seriously injured in failed attempt to avoid arrest

September 3, 2019 at 5:00pm
Turkish Cypriot national Zahid Masood who is suspected to be the mastermind behind a recent murder in the breakaway north has been arrested in the government-controlled areas of Cyprus. But he is in serious condition in hospital after a failed attempt to avoid arrest.

He had jumped off the third-floor balcony of the apartment he was staying when Greek Cypriot police stormed in.

Masood is one of four suspects in the murder of exchange bureau owner and father-of-two Gökhan Naim, aged 52, who was shot four times outside his home on March 13.

The   attackers stole his briefcase, which reportedly contained £112,000, 170,000 euros and 800,000TL (around 130,000 euros) in cash.

 

Suspect for murder handed over to T/C authorities

