T/C murder suspect seriously injured in failed attempt to avoid arrest

Turkish Cypriot national Zahid Masood who is suspected to be the mastermind behind a recent murder in the breakaway north has been arrested in the government-controlled areas of Cyprus. But he is in serious condition in hospital after a failed attempt to avoid arrest.

He had jumped off the third-floor balcony of the apartment he was staying when Greek Cypriot police stormed in.

Masood is one of four suspects in the murder of exchange bureau owner and father-of-two Gökhan Naim, aged 52, who was shot four times outside his home on March 13.

The attackers stole his briefcase, which reportedly contained £112,000, 170,000 euros and 800,000TL (around 130,000 euros) in cash.

