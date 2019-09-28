Syrian man unjustly jailed in Hungary finally allowed home to Cyprus

Background

In August 2015, Ahmed left his family home in Cyprus to go and help his elderly parents and six other family members flee Syria and find safety in Europe. One month later, they found themselves among hundreds of refugees stranded at the Hungarian border after police fenced off the crossing with Serbia.

Clashes broke out as some refugees attempted to get through. Hungary’s police responded with tear gas and water cannon, injuring dozens. Ahmed was

arrested

and a Hungarian court found him guilty of involvement in an “act of terror”, under Hungary’s extremely vague counter-terrorism laws, and sentenced him to 10 years in prison, later reduced to 7 years and then 5 with eligibility for early release.

Amnesty International firmly believes that the application of terrorism-related charges and Ahmed’s subsequent conviction were manifestly unfounded.