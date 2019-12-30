Swedish tourists whose son’s ashes got stolen coming back to Cyprus on Tuesday-UPDATED

The Swedish tourists who left the island on Sunday devastated after a wooden box with their 19 year-old son’s ashes inside got stolen from a rental car in Governor’s Beach are coming back to Cyprus on Tuesday to collect it.

The wooden box was located in an open space near the Limassol-Nicosia highway by Moni village, according to Phileleftheros.

The car had been rented by the Swedish couple who had travelled to Cyprus for the Christmas holiday and to also spread the ashes of their 19-year-old son who passed away five months ago at a beautiful coastal area.

Despite the unfavourable weather conditions, police had been conducting investigations until late on Sunday along the highway until the box was found.

In the meantime, two Greek-Cypriots – a man and a woman aged 33 and 44 that are known to the authorities for past break-ins – have been arrested in connection with the case. A third suspect is still on the run.

The suspects were reportedly seen by citizens at the scene who then notified the authorities.

