Swedish mother appeals for return of stolen box with dead son’s ashes inside

A distraught Swedish mother whose parked car at Governor’s Beach in Limassol got broken in on Friday has made a desperate appeal for the return of a wooden box with her deceased son’s ashes inside.
Polish-dissent Kinga Bednarz who lives in Sweden also told Philenews that the box has “DENNIS 2000 – 2019” inscribed on it.
Bednarz came to Cyprus with her family for a Christmas holiday and to also spread the ashes of her 19-year-old son who passed away five months ago at a beautiful coastal area.
The box was in a small suitcase that the robbers ran away with but the family only appeals for the return of the ashes. They are offering a reward of €200 for the return of the ashes.
Please contact Kinga with any information on the stolen box (photo) on Tel: 0046767642236
