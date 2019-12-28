Menu
Swedish mother appeals for return of stolen box with dead son’s ashes inside

December 28, 2019 at 2:31pm
A distraught Swedish mother whose parked car at Governor’s Beach in Limassol got broken in on Friday has made a desperate appeal for the return of a wooden box with her deceased son’s ashes inside.

Polish-dissent Kinga Bednarz who lives in Sweden also told Philenews that the box has “DENNIS 2000 – 2019” inscribed on it.

Bednarz came to Cyprus with her family for a Christmas holiday and to also spread the ashes of her 19-year-old son who passed away five months ago at a beautiful coastal area.

The box was in a small suitcase that the robbers ran away with but the family only appeals for the return of the ashes. They are offering a reward of €200 for the return of the ashes.

Please contact Kinga with any information on the stolen box (photo) on Tel: 0046767642236

Έκλεψαν ξύλινο κουτί που περιέχει τέφρα νεκρού παιδιού

 

