Swarms of jellyfish take over Protaras beaches (photos)

Swarms of jellyfish have taken over Protaras beaches, citizens reported on Saturday.

As a result many beach-goers decided not to enter the sea.

The jellyfish of the species Pelagia noctiluca, also known as mauve stinger, can be dangerous to humans as contact with their tentacles can cause irritation.

The Fisheries Department issued an announcement on Thursday warning people of the appearance of the jellyfish.

The appearance of jellyfish “is a temporary phenomenon that lasts between hours to a few days,” the Department said.

It is attributable to a rise in temperatures, an increase in nutrients in the sea and the direction of sea currents, it explained.

In case you come in contact with mauve stinger tentacles:

Carefully wash carefully the affected area with seawater, without rubbing it.

Use a plastic card to remove tentacle remains.

Inform lifeguards.

Intense pain last about 15-20 minutes. In case it continues, consult a doctor.

In case of an allergic shock, immediately contact or visit a doctor or a hospital.

