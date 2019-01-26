Suspects for Limassol murder ‘loaded with money and drugs’

Police hold evidence that two of the three brothers detained for the murder of 44-year-old Christos Michail who was found shot in his car in Limassol on January 14, were in possession of a large amount of money and drugs after the murder.

Investigators are now convinced that Michail’s murderers grabbed a large sum of money and cocaine from the victim’s car, which might explain why they did not bother to take the 4,200 euros and the cocaine found in the victim’s pockets.

The suspects have admitted that the motive for the murder was robbery. The two siblings aged 28 and 19 admitted that they planned the murder on Saturday January 12 and on Sunday night they set a death trap for 44-year-old Michail, in the presence of their minor brother.

All that remains for Police to complete the puzzle is to locate the murder weapon and the victim’s cell phone. On Friday the suspects were remanded for another eight days, enough time for Police to complete the investigation and take the case to court.