Local

Suspect in Rodotheou murder attempt handed 10-month sentence

March 6, 2019 at 4:38pm

A 26 year old man who was an accomplice in the murder attempt against the life of Nicos Rodotheou on November 26, was sentenced to ten months in prison on Wednesday.

The man was charged for assisting the two main suspects to escape authorities.

37 year old Dydi Rudolf or Balazov Miroslav from Slovakia and Iosif Iosif (alias Sifis) are the main suspects in the case.

They were both arrested by “authorities” in the occupied north for other offences.

On November 26, Nicos Rodotheou was driving his car near the Hilton Hotel in Nicosia, when two men on a motorbike opened fire against his car and sped off.

Five bullets hit the back of the car. Rodotheou was not hurt.

