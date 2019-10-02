Menu
Supreme Court upholds conviction, sentence in rape case

October 2, 2019 at 5:02pm
The Supreme Court has rejected an appeal submitted by a man found guilty of rape and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Larnaca Criminal Court had found the man guilty on nine charges — rape, corrupting a girl aged 13 to 17 and sexual exploitation of a minor and handed down concurrent jail terms —  10 years for rape, two years for corrupting a girl aged 13 to 17 and two six year terms for sexual exploitation of a minor.

In passing sentence the Criminal Court said the crimes were abominable adding  that the defendant had shown no remorse but obliged the victim to relive through the agonising experience during the trial.

It rejected the defendant’s testimony as lacking in credibility, calling it a fabrication which insulted the intelligence of the average person.

The defendant appealed both his conviction and the length of his sentence.

But the Appeals Court unanimously rejected his appeal as unfounded and said it did not find the sentence excessive.

 

