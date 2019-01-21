Sunny with intervals of cloud; problems continue with mountain roads

High pressure is affecting the area and Monday will see intervals of fine weather and intervals of cloud, with the possibility of scattered light showers and light snowfall in the mountains.

Police are warning that there have been mud and rock slides on a number of roads, particularly in the mountains and in -mountainous areas and drivers are urged to be careful.

According to the early morning police update, a number of roads are slippery and dangerous.

Limassol district

The Mandria-Ayios Nicolaos road is closed because of rock and mudslides.

The section of the Platres-Troodos road near Psilo Dendro has been cut off because of rockfalls and traffic is being diverted through Platres.,

Morphou area

The following roads are slippery and dangerous:

Pedoulas-Kykkos-Kambos; Kakopetria-Karvounas, Moutoulas-Pedoulas, Pedoulas-Prodromos. Pedoulas-Pinewood-Kakopetria, Prodromos-Troodos and Prodromos-Platres

Paphos district

The following roads are closed because of flooding and rock and mudslides:

Tselefos bridge and Salamiou-Galataria.

Updates on conditions on the road network are available on the police app, on the website www.cypruspolicenews.com and their social media pages.

Weather forecast

High pressure is affecting the area. Monday will see intervals of sunshine and intervals of cloud. There is a possibility of isolated light rain. There may be light snowfall in the mountains.

Temperatures will be 15 C inland and on the east coast, around 17 C on remaining coasts and 6 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be mainly fine with periods of cloud and isolated light showers are possible. Light snowfall is possible in the mountains. Temperatures will drop to 4 C inland, around 7 C on the coasts and 0 C in the mountains.

Tuesday will see intervals of mainly fine weather with intervals of cloud, with possible light scattered showers and light snowfall in the higher Troodos peaks.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels which is average for the time of year.

Wednesday will be mainly fine with intervals of cloud. Dust is expected at night. Temperatures will edge up a little to slightly above average for the time of year.

Thursday will see intervals of mainly fine weather and intervals of cloud with scattered light showers and dust in the atmosphere. Temperatures will edge up further.