Sunny with above average temperatures as high pressure affects area

High pressure is affecting the area and Thursday will be fine with temperatures rising to 24 C inland, around 21 C on the coast and around 18 C in the mountains.

Tonight will be fine although locally inland there may be patchy fog or low cloud. Temperatures will fall to 7 C inland and in the mountains and around 10 C on the coast.

Friday and Saturday will be mainly fine. Sunday will start off fine with locally increased cloud in the west and north, but with increased cloud in the afternoon.

Temperatures will remain at the same levels on Friday, remaining noticeably above average for the time of year at least inland and in the mountains. By Sunday temperatures will edge down gradually, mainly inland and in the mountains, but remain above the seasonal average.