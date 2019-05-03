Sunny weekend, high temperatures ahead – Met Office

Friday will be mainly fine, however increased cloud after noon may give way to isolated showers and/or storms. Strong winds are expected.

Temperatures will be 26 C inland, 22 C on the west coasts, 24 on all the east, north and south coasts and 16 C in the mountains.

On Friday night, temperatures will drop to 13 C inland, 14 C on the coasts and 6 C in the mountains.

Saturday will be mainly fine. Temperatures will edge up to a little above average for the time of year.

Sunday will start off mainly fine, however increased cloud after noon may give way to isolated showers. Dust in the atmosphere is also expected.

Monday will be mainly fine with dust in the atmosphere. Temperatures are expected to continue edging up.