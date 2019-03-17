Sunny and warm today

Sunday will be mainly fine as high pressure affects the area. Temperatures will rise to 21 C inland, around 19 C on the coasts and 9 C in the mountains.
Tonight will be mainly fine and temperatures will fall to 8 C inland, around 11 C on the coasts and 5 C in the mountains.
On Monday and Tuesday the weather there will be periods of increased cloud.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy.
Temperatures will rise on Monday remaining at the same levels on Tuesday and Wednesday which is above average for the time of year.
At the time of issue of the early morning weather bulletin there was 23 cm of snow on Troodos Square.