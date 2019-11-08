Sunny and fine weather over the weekend

It will be sunny and fine throughout the weekend with variable light to moderate winds, according to the Meteorological Service of Cyprus.

As for temperatures, these are above average of the year.

On Saturday, temperatures will reach 27 inland, 29 on the western coast, 27 to 28 on the rest of the coastal areas and 16 in the mountains.

On Sunday, temperatures will reach 27 inland, 28 on the western coast, 26 to 27 on the rest of the coastal areas and 16 in the mountains.

The sea will be smooth to slightly rough during both days.

