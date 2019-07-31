Summer’s End Reggae

Save the date for the coolest party in town…. well, there’s no town….

Village? Anyway…

We are SUPER EXCITED! We’ve been wanting to do a reggae festival for a long long time. YA MAN!

So calling all the RASTA PEOPLE! We’ve got 2 live bands and a DJ! Music all night!

You can dance the summer holiday away to the NEW MOON in the most spectacular settings. This venue doesn’t need advertising, it’s gonna be a blast!

FREE CAMPING (limited though, advance tickets have priority) or if you prefer luxury book a yurt – FAST!

Sound will be amplified as usual by Maciej Kielak and The Sunset Sound. I’ve actually built the venue to compliment his talent!

Entrance ONLY €15

Free drink with advance ticket – sale starts soon 🙂

You can buy tickets for cash in Polis at Cat’s Emporium opposite Akis Express from 24th July.

Food and drinks will be provided – please do not bring your own – rules just like on any other festivals in any other places anywhere in the world 😉

The bar got hammered at the last Reclaiming: Back to Blues Rock festival and Fitbox Diet sold out all the food, but no worries – we’ll make sure there’s plenty this time and you won’t have to wait! Promise 🙂

Although there are plenty of rock walls to sit on please bring a cushion or blanket for your comfort. Also evenings can get chilly so be prepared.

Gate opens at 6 PM, music starts at 7 PM.

Directions:

From Pafos – follow B7 to Polis

After Giolou village turn RIGHT to Simou.

500m before Simou turn left to Sarama

Drive down to the bottom of the valley (about 2.5km) until you come to a narrow bridge.

Turn right immediately after the bridge onto a track to Sarama.

Wiggle wiggle for 250m and take first left to Sarama.

Then after less than 100m uphill take first LEFT – You’re there!

Do not follow SatNav, Google Maps etc. – can be deceitful!

Line up:

Supernova Reggaeband – info coming soon!

Mr. Wilson’s Reggae Funk – info coming soon!

Suzie Selecta, sistah outta Germany, long time resident in Cyprus with many shows in Cyprus, Greece and Germany. Also co-organizer of Reggae Sunjam Cyprus Festival. Selecting a combination of oldschool & newschool vibrations. Her special love: Jamaican riddims inna ragga style!