Summer times ends on Sunday, don’t forget to change your clocks

Summer time ends at 4.00 am on Sunday, and watches and clocks must be moved back one hour.

The change will take effect throughout the European Union.

EU law has required all countries in the bloc to observe daylight saving time, moving clocks forward by an hour on the last Sunday of March and back by an hour on the final Sunday in October.

But under a European Commission proposal adopted in September 2019 and backed by the European Parliament, the European Union plans to stop clock changes in 2021.

Under the new regime, every member state will have the right to choose whether to continue with the daylight saving time throughout the year or keep standard time.

The practice of switching the clocks, also observed in countries such as the United States, was first introduced in World War One to save energy by prolonging evening daylight in summer.

The European Commission proposed in September ending the practice after an EU-wide opinion survey showed a large majority in favour of doing so. The survey generated 4.6 million responses, with 84 percent of respondents wanting to end seasonal clock changes.

A European Parliament report in favour of operating on a single time throughout the year said scientific studies link time changes to diseases of the cardiovascular or immune systems because they interrupt biological cycles, and that there were no longer any energy savings.