Successful completion to NOTRE European 1M project

The vision of NOTRE was to develop a network that will strengthen and enhance the potential of the newly established Social Computing Research Centre (SCRC – http://www.socialcomputing.eu/) at the Cyprus University of Technology (CUT) for stimulating scientific excellence and innovation capacity in the area of social aspects of computing.

NOTRE proposed an interdisciplinary approach towards the close network collaboration between SCRC of CUT, a research active university in a low­-performing member state, and four internationally ­leading counterparts: IMDEA Networks and Universidad Carlos III de Madrid from Spain; MIRALab of Universite de Geneve; Institute of Computer Science of the Foundation for Research and Technology Hellas ­FORTH­-ICS from Greece; and the Department of Political Science of the University of Dusseldorf.

The Principal Investigator of the project was Professor Panayiotis Zaphiris, the Director of the Social Computing Research Centre of the Cyprus University of Technology.

During the duration of NOTRE, the consortium has managed to facilitate a number of collaborations, ensured the presence of SCRC in various networking events and allowed for valuable training sessions between the SCRC and the international-leading partners that have hosted NOTRE meetings and offered their insights.

These collaborations happened in the format of joint paper publications, presentations in top-tier conferences, workshops at international conferences and submissions of funding applications. SCRC has submitted through the duration of NOTRE 101 grant applications.

Out of these 49 as coordinator and 52 as partner for the total sum of 32.477.953,43 EUR towards SCRC. From these applications, 23 have been successful with a budget of 3.293.831,48 EUR. Furthermore, public events in all partner countries and two events in Cyprus have helped raise the profile of NOTRE and SCRC significantly as these have been attended by more than 1.000 individuals worldwide (approximately 600 in Cyprus and 400 abroad).

Moreover, three networking events in Cyprus industry and academia have brought world renowned speakers from the industry such as Google and Uber to engage with SCRC academics and gather the Cypriot emerging social computing community around SCRC.

