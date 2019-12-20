Stunning photos of Akamas subterranean ravine

The Akamas ravine lies within the Akamas peninsula national park and is the only large, natural underground enclosure known to date in south Cyprus.

Its biological value is particularly important as it hosts 5 rare species of bats, one of which is extremely rare for the island as well as dozens of other organisms that are not exclusively cave-dwelling.

Archaeological finds from the Bronze Age have been found in the area, as it was probably a shelter for hunters-gatherers that may have visited the island for food gathering.

Entrance to the ravine is prohibited since other than the very important species it hosts, there are steep descents, small cross-sections and severe instability on the roof with a high risk of collapse and risk of serious injury even in the case of trained persons.

A stunning collection of photographs posted by the Department of Forests can be seen in their facebook post below.

Text and photos: Charis Nicolaou, Biodiversity Branch