The biggest educational exhibition “Study UK Fair 2019 – Discover You” organised by the British Council, will take place this year at the Landmark Hotel (ex. Hilton) in Nicosia, on October 18 and 19.

The exhibition is a first-class opportunity for pupils, students and parents to meet with representatives of UK educational institutions and learn about studying in the UK.

Representatives from well-known educational institutions will be able to inform the visitors about the courses offered, while British Council’s trained counsellors will be there to answer questions and give Information on available funding opportunities, financial support programmes and the application process to British educational institutions.

During the exhibition, seminars and presentations will be held on topics such as accounting, finance, law, engineering, science, and more. The seminars will be delivered by the representatives of the British educational institutions so as to help potential students form a more comprehensive view of their choices. Dates and times of the seminars can be found on the website www.britishcouncil.com.cy/events.

The exhibition will be open with free admission to the public from 3.00 pm until 8.00. The Study UK Fair 2019 is supported by the UNITE STUDENTS and IELTS.

For registration and more information please visit www.britishcouncil.com.cy/events