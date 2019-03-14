Students to present scientific projects at first Cyprus Institute sCYence Fair

The Cyprus Institute organizes for the first time the sCYence FAIR 2019, which aims to stimulate scientific interest, encourage participation by young students and support the next generation of scientists from Cyprus.

In statements to CNA, Head of the Events Office of the Cyprus Institute, Charis Hephaestou, said that the fair will take place on 15-16 March 2019 and is under the auspices of the Minister of Education and Culture, and with the support of Aglantzia Municipality.

The event will be hosted at The Cyprus Institute’s facilities in Nicosia, and is open to all school science groups, ages 9 -18 from both the private and public sectors.

At least 24 schools and 36 science groups will demonstrate their scientific projects to the public, and will get a chance to tour The Cyprus Institute’s facilities, attend related lectures, and enter a contest for the best presentation.

In addition, the public will also have the opportunity to visit the facilities and laboratories of The Cyprus Institute, and get acquainted with three major areas of research on Energy, Environment and Water Resources, Archaeology and Computational Science.

The event provides an opportunity of our young scientists to increase their awareness of the wonders of science, add to their knowledge, and broaden their scientific horizons, Hephaestou told CNA.

The entrance is free. More information at https://scyence.cyi.ac.cy/.

(Cyprus News Agency)