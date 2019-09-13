Strovolos Municipality nominated for European Volunteering Capital 2021

Strovolos Municipality is one of two finalists competing for the European Capital of Volunteering 2021 award.

According to a press release, the two Municipalities claiming the award are Strovolos and Berlin. The ceremony for the award of the European Capital of Volunteerism 2021 nomination certificate was held on July 29 in Brussels and attended by the Mayor of Strovolos, Andreas Papacharalambous.

The Mayor of Strovolos said the nomination was a great honour for the Municipality and recognition of all the hard work the Municipality has done over the past decades.

The winner of the award will be announced in December.