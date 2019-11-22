Strovolos Municipality, Akamas Botanical Garden get green awards

The Municipality of Strovolos and the Cyprus Forest Department are the winners of this year’s Green Public Procurement Award (CY GPP AWARDS).
The awards are handed out by the Environmental Department, in cooperation with the Cyprus Energy Office.
And they are addressed to public and private bodies that actively contribute to the dissemination of green procurement.
Strovolos Municipality’s award was for the implementation of green spaces at the junction of Evangelistrias and Eretrias Streets. And that of the Forest Department was for the Implementation of the Akamas Botanical Garden.
The awards are designed to provide an annual recognition of the efforts and environmentally friendly action of public bodies and bodies governed by public law implemented by 2014.
