Strovolos double murder: Witness says misled police out of fear for her life

Sarah Siams, a prosecution witness in the Strovolos double murder trial, on Tuesday apologised to police for lying to them in connection with the killing of a school teacher and his wife in April 2018.

Siams, who is currently serving a four year jail sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit a robbery, said she had twice given false statements to police because she feared Loizos Tzionis, her boyfriend at the time and the main defendant in the trial, would kill her and even though Tzionis’ father had urged her to tell the truth.

She also told Nicosia Criminal Court that she believed that Tzionis would come up with ‘a perfect story’ to fool the police.

This is the second day the court heard testimony from Siams. Yesterday she recounted to the court the events leading up to the murder of Yiorgos Hadjigeorghiou and Dina Sergiou in Strovolos in April 2018 saying that Tzionis had admitted to killing the couple and locking up their teenage son.

Tzionis recently changed his plea for a second time, admitting to conspiracy to commit a robbery, burglary, kidnapping and carrying an offensive weapon.

But he continues to plead not guilty to premeditated murder.

The other two defendants are Tzionis’ half-brother Lefteris Solomou and Marios Hadjixenophontos.

Hadjixenophontos has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Solomou had also initially pleaded not guilty but yesterday asked to change his plea so as to plead guilty to robbery and carrying an offensive weapon. The prosecution said it had the green light to suspend the other charges and would examine the possibility of him testifying as a witness. The court is due to hand down its sentence on July 24.

The trial is set to continue with cross-examination by the defence.

