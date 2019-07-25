Strovolos double murder: Witness appeals sentence

Lawyers for Sarah Siams, a key prosecution witness in a trial currently underway for the double murder of a school teacher and his wife, have appealed against her four year jail sentence, the Cyprus News Agency reports.

It said that this was revealed during today’s hearing by the lawyer of the main defendant, Loizos Tzionis.

Siams, who is Tzionis’ former girlfriend, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and was sentenced to four years.

She has since testified as a witness for the prosecution and was cross-examined by defence lawyers on Thursday.

Tzionis has pleaded not guilty to the premeditated murder of Yiorgos Hadjigeorghiou and his wife Dina Sergiou who were stabbed to death at their home in April 2018 in what police believe was a botched robbery.

Also on trial is Marios Hadjixenophontos who has also pleaded not guilty.

Tzionis’ half-brother Lefteris Solomou changed his plea and has admitted to lesser charges of conspiracy to commit a robbery and possession of an offensive weapon. He will be sentenced on July 31.

Siams repeated during cross-examination today that she was frightened of Tzionis and agreed with everything he said and asked for, and that was why she had not told police anything. She also said that she did not believe that Tzionis was capable of such a terrible crime.

Siams had initially pleaded innocent to all the charges but later changed her plea, admitting to conspiracy to robbery and the other charges were dropped.

The trial continues on Monday.

