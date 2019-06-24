Strovolos double murder: Tzionis changes plea on lesser charges

Loizos Tzionis, the main defendant in the brutal murder of a school teacher and his wife in April last year, on Monday changed his plea to four lesser charges including burglary and abduction, but continues to plead innocent to the double killing.

Tzionis appeared in Nicosia Criminal Court on Monday after two consecutive adjournments to give him time to confer with his lawyer regarding changing his plea.

He had earlier pleaded not guilty to all charges.

On Monday he pleaded guilty to charges 4,6, 7 and 8 – robbery, burglary, abducting the couple’s 15 year old son and possessing knives and swords.

He pleaded not guilty to murder.

On Monday, the court also heard the statement given to police by the 15 year old son of Yiorgos Hadjigeorgiou and Dina Sergiou who were stabbed to death in what police believe was a botched robbery.

According to the boy’s statement, he had heard his mother’s cries but could not tell whether it was real or a nightmare.

A man came to his room, grabbed him by the mouth and told him he had killed his parents and asked about money.

“He took me down to the kitchen, threatening me with a knife and told me that he would not hurt me because he also had a son. Another man came into the kitchen who started looking round the house. I was taken to the basement and locked in there. After about 5 to 6 minutes I broke the door and got out. I went to my parents’ room where I found them dead. Then I went to the neighbour’s house and told her what happened,” the statement continued.

Also on trial for the murder are Tzionis’ half brother Lefteris Solomou and Marios Hadjixenophontos.

The three faced seven charges including premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit a crime, robbery, burglary, abduction and carrying weapons.

Tzionis had initially admitted to all the charges except the burglary saying that the house was open. He then changed his plea, saying he was innocent on all charges.

His former girl friend Sara Siams is serving a four year sentence after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit a robbery. She is expected to appear as a witness for the prosecution in mid-July.

Solomou and Hadjixenophontos have both pleaded not guilty.

The trial continues