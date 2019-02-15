Strovolos donates €3,060 from parking fines to disabled

Strovolos Mayor Andreas Papacharalambous on Friday handed over a cheque of €3,060 to the president of the Cyprus Paraplegics Association Demetria Lambiranides.

This follows municipal council decision that 50% of the money collected each year from fines for parking illegally in spots reserved for the disabled is given to the association.

Aglantjia Municipality initially implemented a similar decision, and Strovolos Municipality decided to follow suit as part of its wider social policy.

The Cyprus paraplegics Association undertook that the money will be used for a campaign to encourage respect for disabled parking.

