Strong winds hampering search at Mitsero lake (video)

Strong winds are hampering the search for bodies of victims of a suspected serial killer at Kokkini Limni (red lake) in Mitsero.
Philenews reporters captured footage of the site.
Authorities have retrieved two suitcases containing the bodies of two women from the lake.
A 35 year old National Guard officer is in custody in connection with the murders as he has reportedly confessed to killing five women and two children.
He has told police that he dumped three suitcases with the bodies of two women and one eight year old girl in the lake.
Five bodies have been retrieved in the past three weeks – two from an abandoned mine shaft in Mitsero, one from a dry well at Orounta firing range and two from the red lake in Mitsero.
