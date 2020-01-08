Menu
International

Stowaway found dead at Paris airport after Ivory Coast flight – airline

January 8, 2020 at 2:02pm
Edited by

The body of a stowaway has been found in the landing gear of an aircraft that landed in Paris after a flight from the Ivory Coast in West Africa, carrier Air France said on Wednesday.

France’s national airline said an investigation was underway.

“Air France confirms that the lifeless body of a stowaway was found in the landing gear compartment of the aircraft operating flight AF703 from Abidjan to Paris-Charles de Gaulle on 7 January 2020.” Air France said in a statement.

Air France expressed its “deepest sympathy and compassion at this human tragedy”.

Air France declined to comment on French media reports that the stowaway was a child. A source in the office of the local prosecutor leading the investigation said she was not aware of the stowaway’s age or identity.

(File photo)

(Reuters)

You May Also Like

International
January 8, 2020

“Basically impossible” to agree full EU-UK deal by year end – EU head

Bouli Hadjioannou
International
January 8, 2020

Airlines re-route or cancel flights around Iraq, Iran after missile strike on U.S. troops

Bouli Hadjioannou