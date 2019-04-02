Stolen church bell found in occupied north; three arrested

“Authorities” in the occupied north have found a large bell stolen from Ayios Panteleimonas monastery in Myrtou in November 2018, Kibris reported on Tuesday.
According to the paper, the bell was found in a sheep pen in occupied Avlona after a “police” investigation.
Three people were arrested in connection with the theft.
The monastery was vandalised on November 3. The offenders broke the doors of the monastery, wrote slogans on its walls and stole one of the monastery’s two bells.
(Picture by Kibris)
