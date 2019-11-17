Stiff fine, jail for illegal parking in spots reserved for disabled

Those caught parking illegally in spots reserved for the disabled in private parking areas will be reported by police and will face penalties of up to one year in prison and/or a fine of 1,285 euro, according to a circular sent by police chief Kypros Michaelides.

This was revealed by the president of the Cyprus Paraplegics Association Dimitris Lambrianides in a post on his Facebook page. He said that the circular notes that those who park illegally in spots for the disabled or who illegally use the blue card for the disabled in private spaces such as at apartment blocks or gated parking areas will be reported by the police under provisions of the law on the disabled.

Lambrianides congratulated the chief of police and his associates for ‘”finally making full use of the provision of the law.”

On Wednesday police issued a statement clarifying that parking spots coloured blue and with a wheelchair sign on them were for the exclusive use of people with disabilities irrespective of whether these spots are in public car parks or at private spaces in apartment buildings, offices and shops.

A shocking 1,735 reports of illegal parking at reserved spots for the disabled were reported in Cyprus in 2018.

And between January and end of October this year, the number of such reports amounted to 2922.

