Sterna Winery and Museum

A Warm Welcome to Sterna Winery and an invitation to enjoy our hospitality and taste our five excellent wines, and schnappes in the peace and tranquility of the vineyards of Kathikas. We are proud of being a small local winery with traditional roots and a commitment to the very latest production methods. Our wines are available in all good restaurants & supermarkets in Coral Bay, Paphos and Polis.

The tradition of wine production in the Paphos region dates far back through history, as archaeological evidence shows in the Roman mosaics of Kato Paphos where, in the house of Dionysos, Bacchus is depicted with a bunch of grapes in one hand and a wine goblet in the other. Sterna Winery has been producing wine for many generations and is situated above ancient springs and 31 caves dating back over 3000 years, one of which is used to lay down our wine.

The darkness of the cave cellar, together with isothermic conditions (15-16’C) maintained all year round, create the ideal conditions for ageing our fine wines.

The Sterna Winery is open to visitors 7 days a week from 9.30am to 6.00pm

Sterna Winery, Kathikas, Cyprus, 8573

+357 99699082

Monday – Sunday: 9:00 am – 6:30 pm