State to pay for serial killer’s victims funeral

June 9, 2019 at 3:06pm
Friends and relatives of 36-year-old Livia Fiorentina Bunea and 8-year-old Elena Natalya Bunea who were brutally murdered three years ago will pay their last respects on Thursday at the village of Arediou.

The mother and her daughter are believed to be the first victims of suspected serial killer known by his online name as “Orestis”, who has confessed to killing five women and two young girls, including Livia and Elena Natalya.

The funeral of the two victims will be held next Thursday at 17:00 at Arediou’s central church and the state will cover the cost of the funeral. The local council has donated the plot for the burial.

