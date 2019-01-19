Menu
State to donate land for animal shelter in Paralimni

January 19, 2019 at 3:03pm

The government will donate state-owned land to build an animal shelter in Paralimni, Agriculture Minister Kostas Kadis said.

The Minister visited the area on Friday and spoke with mayor Pirillis and volunteers of a local animal shelter over the conditions in which animals should be kept and the increasing numbers of animals which shelters accommodate.

“All sides showed good will for a radical change. The state will donate land to create a new, modern shelter which will operate on a regional level with the support of volunteers and the local administration,” the Minister said.

 

